Court Street Chili Festival & Car Show

31 May 2017 Community Calendar Events

When: June 10th 12:00pm-4:00pm

Stroll down to the east and end of town to enjoy some hot chili and cold beer at the Court Street Chili Festival! There will be live music, chili vendors and a Car Show! If you would like to participate, please call 410-857-1467

Jeff Laird