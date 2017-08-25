Crab Cake & Ham Family Style Supper on Saturday, September 16

The Bethlehem Steltz Reformed Church (EPC), located at 5890 Steltz Road, Glen Rock, PA (4 miles west of New Freedom on Rte 851) will hold its fourth and final Crab Cake & Ham Family Style Supper of 2017 on Saturday, September 16, from 2-5:30pm. Menu includes crab cakes, baked ham, parsley potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, rolls, applesauce, dessert, coffee, ice tea. Adults: $18.00 and Children: $7.00 For more information call: (717)235-1523

