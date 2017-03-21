CUMC BI-ANNUAL PANCAKE BREAKFAST.
21 March 2017 Community Calendar
Calvary United Methodist Church
3939 Gamber Road in Finksburg
“All-You-Can-Eat” Pancake Breakfast
Saturday, April 15th from 7 – 11 am
The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, fresh and locally made sausage, hominy, stewed apples, and coffee, tea, juice and milk.
The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under. Maximum price for a family is $20.
Bake sale and door prizes for paying patrons.
For more information, call the church office at 410-795-9343.