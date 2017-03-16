“Disney’s Aristocats Kids” on stage at the Carroll Arts Center

Friday, March 24 at 7 pm; Saturday, March 25 at 3 pm and 7pm; and Sunday, March 26 at 3 pm.

A cast of talented young Carroll County actors take the stage this March at the Carroll Arts Center in a fully staged production of the Disney musical Aristocats Kids. In the heart of Paris, a kind and eccentric millionairess wills her entire estate to Duchess, her high-society cat, and her three little kittens. Laughs and adventure ensue as the greedy, bumbling butler pulls off the ultimate catnap caper. Now it’s up to the rough-and-tumble alley cat, Thomas O’Malley, and his band of swingin’ jazz cats to save the day.

The production is a culmination of a rigorous rehearsal process under the direction of Tabetha White, the Arts Council’s Children’s Theatre Coordinator, with musical direction by Andrew Woodard and choreography by Molly Prunty. It features over 50 students in grades 3 – 5.

Tickets are $10 for Adults and $7 for CCAC Members, Students & Seniors. The Carroll Arts Center is located at 91 West Main Street in downtown Westminster. For more information call 410/848-7272 or visit www.CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org .

