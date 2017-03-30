What DJ is On Now
Ebenezer United Methodist Church 5th Annual Spring Fling

30 March 2017 Community Calendar

Saturday, April 29 at 4901 Woodbine Road

11am to5:30pm

Pit Beef and pork throughout the day. Sandwich platters sold separately.

Activities include homemade baked goods, candy, caramel popcorn, fudge and snowballs, potted flowers, and vegetable plants.

Silent auction

White elephant room

Face painting

carnival games

Moon bounce

Live Music

For more information contact: 410-795-6136

www.ebenezerumchurch.org

eumcwinfield@gmail,.com