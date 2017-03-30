Ebenezer United Methodist Church 5th Annual Spring Fling
30 March 2017 Community Calendar
Saturday, April 29 at 4901 Woodbine Road
11am to5:30pm
Pit Beef and pork throughout the day. Sandwich platters sold separately.
Activities include homemade baked goods, candy, caramel popcorn, fudge and snowballs, potted flowers, and vegetable plants.
Silent auction
White elephant room
Face painting
carnival games
Moon bounce
Live Music
For more information contact: 410-795-6136
www.ebenezerumchurch.org
eumcwinfield@gmail,.com