10 April 2017 Community Calendar

Faith Lutheran Church, LCMS, Eldersburg announces its Vacation Bible School, “A Mighty Fortress.” The program will run from Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30, 9:00 a.m. – 12 :00 p.m. and is open to children age 3 (by January 1, 2017) through 6th grade. The children will learn that God is their refuge and strength. God promises to be their rock and salvation, their fortress and sure defense. The Victory is Won! There will be Bible stories, games, snacks, arts and crafts, music, more. To register, go to: http://www.faithlutheraneldersburg.com and click on “Vacation Bible School” under “What’s Up.” The church is located at 1700 St. Andrews Way, next to the public library. For more information, contact the church office at 410-795-8082.

Jeff Laird