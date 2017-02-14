Film Exploring Homelessness in Carroll through 4-5-17

14 February 2017 Community Calendar

You are invited to join us for a short film exploring the lives of several Carroll County residents as they share their stories of homelessness. Hear our neighbors talk about their own journey, their struggles to get back on their feet, and their hopes for the future. A time of discussion will follow the film as we share ideas about our response to homelessness in our community.

This event is presented by the Circle of Caring Homelessness Board of Carroll County.

Schedule of Forums:

Westminster Senior Center ­ February 23, 2017 9:00 AM

Westminster Public Library ­ March 2, 2017 6:30 PM

Finksburg Public Library ­ March 9, 2017 6:30 PM

Taneytown Public Library ­ March 23, 2017 6:30 PM

North Carroll Public Library ­ March 30, 2017 6:30 PM

Eldersburg Public Library ­ April 3, 2017 6:30 PM

Mt. Airy Public Library ­ April 5, 2017 6:30 PM

Jeff Laird