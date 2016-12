First Saturday Night Bluegrass at Zion UMC 2-4-17

29 December 2016 Community Calendar

Zion United Methodist Church of Shipley continues its First Saturday Night Bluegrass Series on Saturday, February 4th with Circa Blue Bluegrass Band from 7 to 9 pm. Admission is free; a free-will offering will be received. Refreshments will be available for sale throughout the evening. The church is on Old Washington Road in Westminster. For more information, call 410-795-3585.

Jeff Laird