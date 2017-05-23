FREE COMMUNITY WORKSHOPS OFFERED

23 May 2017 Community Calendar

“VACATIONING ON A BUDGET” on Tuesday, June 13th from at 5:30 PM presented by Seton Center and the Tourism Council of Frederick County. Register to hear the latest ways to save money and enjoy a great vacation, even on a tight budget!

“POSITIVE MONEY MINDSET” on Thursday, June 15th from 2 to 3 PM presented by Jane Helm of The Money Mentor Group. Register to hear how we can turn those negative thoughts about money into empowering action to succeed.

All workshops are held at Seton Center, 16840 South Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg MD 21727. Registration for each workshop is required. For more information or to register, call 301.447.6102, ext. 17 or visit their web site at http://www.setoncenter.org/our-programs/build-your-resources/.

SETON FAMILY STORE FATHERS’ DAY DRAWING – From Thursday, June 1st thru Thursday, June 15th, purchasing customers at Seton Family Store (16840 South Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg MD) may enter a drawing to win a round of miniature golf for Father’s Day donated by Mulligan MacDuffer Adventure Golf of Gettysburg. The winning tickets will be drawn on Friday, June 16th at 10 AM. No need to be present to win if raffle ticket information can be clearly read. For questions, call 301.447.6102, ext. 15.

Jeff Laird