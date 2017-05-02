FREE COMMUNITY WORKSHOPS OFFERED

2 May 2017 Community Calendar

“PROTECTING YOURSELF IN AN ON-LINE WORLD” on Monday, May 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM presented by Dan Keller, IT Director for Daughters of Charity-Ascension Health. For this workshop to be held, a minimum number of registrations is required.

“DRESS FOR SUCCESS ON A BUDGET” on Tuesday, May 23rd from 6-7:30 PM, presented by Interfaith Housing’s Mary Ellen Mitchell to explain the ins and outs of dressing professionally for less! The workshop will include a fashion show of the business attire selections (for men AND women) from Seton Family Store. Each participant will have the chance to receive a complete outfit.

All workshops are held at Seton Center, 16840 South Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg MD 21727. Registration for each workshop is required. For more information or to register, call 301.447.6102, ext. 17 or visit their web site at http://www.setoncenter.org/our-programs/build-your-resources/.

SETON FAMILY STORE MOTHERS’ DAY DRAWING – Through Thursday, May 11th, purchasing customers at Seton Family Store may enter a drawing to win a Mother’s Day floral arrangement donated by Gateway Flower and Gift Shop OR a $40 gift certificate donated by Mountain Gate Family Restaurant. The winning tickets will be drawn on Friday, May 12th at 10 AM. For questions, call 301.447.6102, ext. 15.

Jeff Laird