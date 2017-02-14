Free Gospel Sing 2-26-17

14 February 2017 Community Calendar

The New Windsor Heritage Committee is sponsoring a Free Gospel Sing on Sunday, February 26th from 3 to 5 pm at Uniontown Bible Church, 4272 Watson Lane in Union Bridge. The event is being held to celebrate Black History Month and to benefit the New Windsor Heritage Committee’s Museum Fund. While no admission will be charged for the Gospel music event, the group will be passing a basket to ask for donations. Last year’s event proved to be wildly popular and standing-room-only. The Heritage group hopes that the larger venue at Uniontown Bible Church will accommodate audiences from a much wider radius, especially given the quality of this year’s performers. The following acts will be featured: Family Affair, the St. James Choir, and the Versatiles from Frederick, New Windsor’s Wiswakarma Family, The Allen Plummer Family, and The Promise of God from Gaithersburg, The Musical Plumer Family from Mt. Airy, and Baltimore’s Victorian Gospel Singers. This last group will be celebrating its 50th anniversary using music to praise God and spread the good news. Also appearing will be Kimberly Turner, saluting famous African-American scientists and inventors, and Ernest Thomas of the renowned Versatiles offering a brief history of Gospel Music. For more information, call 410-848-5263.

Jeff Laird