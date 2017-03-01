Furnace Hills & WTTR Coffee Contest
1 March 2017 Contests
From March 1 to 24 listen for these special things…
During the Bruce Main morning show
- Bruce Main will play Cat Stevens “Morning Has Broken” on Friday mornings!
- Be the first or second caller to win 2 1lb bags of “Furnace Hills WTTR Morning Blend Coffee”
- Pickup your coffee here at WTTR
- Winners receive a special coupon for Furnace hills
During the Jack Edwards afternoon show
- Jack will mention “afternoon coffee break time”
- Be the first or second caller to win 2 1lb bags of “Furnace Hills WTTR Morning Blend Coffee”
- Pickup your coffee here at WTTR
- Winners receive a special coupon for Furnace hills
The 60 day winner waiting period does apply