Furnace Hills & WTTR Coffee Contest

1 March 2017 Contests

WTTR CoffeeFrom March 1 to 24 listen for these special things…

 

During the Bruce Main morning show

  1. Bruce Main will play Cat Stevens “Morning Has Broken” on Friday mornings!
  2. Be the first or second caller to win 2 1lb bags of “Furnace Hills WTTR Morning Blend Coffee”
  3. Pickup your coffee here at WTTR
  4. Winners receive a special coupon for Furnace hills

During the Jack Edwards afternoon show

  1. Jack will mention “afternoon coffee break time”
  2. Be the first or second caller to win 2 1lb bags of “Furnace Hills WTTR Morning Blend Coffee”
  3. Pickup your coffee here at WTTR
  4. Winners receive a special coupon for Furnace hills

The 60 day winner waiting period does apply

 