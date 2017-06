GET READY TO STUFF THE BUS! From July 5 – August 9

GET READY TO STUFF THE BUS! From July 5 – August 9, Seton Family Store will serve as a drop-off site for the United Way of Frederick County’s Stuff the Bus Drive! The community is invited to bring backpacks and school supplies to Seton Family Store so all school children can start off the year with everything they need to learn! For more information, call Seton Center at 301.447.6102, ext. 15.

Jeff Laird