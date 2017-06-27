“God & Country” service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Smallwood at 9 AM on Sunday, July 2

A “God & Country” service will be held outdoors in the picnic grove at Trinity Lutheran Church in Smallwood at 9 AM on Sunday, July 2. Please bring your chairs. The service will be held inside if inclement weather. Our veterans who are in attendance will be recognized and music will be provided by “The Westminster Municipal Band”. Refreshments will follow the service. The church is located at 833 Deer Park Rd., Westminster. For information call 410-848-8923

