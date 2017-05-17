Good News Jail & Prison Ministry of Carroll County Golf Tournament

On Monday, June 26, 2017 Good News Jail & Prison Ministry of Carroll County, a nonprofit organization and fully funded through community contributions, is hosting a Golf Tournament at the Links of Challedon Golf Club, Mt. Airy. The Ministry provides evangelism, discipleship, and pastoral care within the Carroll County Detention Center. Chaplain Bob Kimmel shares Christian values and the Gospel to those incarcerated with the Center in order to transform lives and end the cycle of crime. You can help support the Ministry by participating in the Golf Tournament. Registration and lunch is at 12:00 p.m. with a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m. The cost to play is $100 and includes Hole-in-One Contest (top hole in one prize is a 24 month lease on a new F150 pick-up truck provided by Century Ford), lunch, drinks, snacks, and buffet dinner. A GAME OF GOLF FOR A LIFETIME OF CHANGE. Please make checks payable to Good News Jail & Prison Ministry – J48 and mail to Bruce Otto, 6181 Challedon Circle, Mt. Airy 21771. For further information, contact Bruce at 301-703-4196, cbruceotto@gmail.com.

