Historian Bob O’Connor to Speak 2-26-17

14 February 2017 Community Calendar

In honor of Black History Month, historian Bob O’Connor, one of the country’s most highly regarded researchers of the Unites States Colored Troops, will speak about the US Colored Troops during the Civil War on Sunday, February 26th at the Westminster Branch Library beginning at 2 pm. O’Connor will present the legislation of May 1863 that set up enlistment and the facts concerning the 209,000 black soldiers of the Union army. His research on USCT prisoners of war and on the casualties in various battles is unprecedented. His presentation will include names of USCT soldiers from Carroll County. For more information, call Jennifer Boatman at 410-386-4500 extension 3141.

Jeff Laird