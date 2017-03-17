Irish Themed Lunch 3-17-17

Benjamin’s Krider’s United Church of Christ will be Serving an Irish Themed Lunch on Friday, March 17th from 11 am to 2 pm at the church on Krider’s Church Road in Westminster. Enjoy a variety of homemade soups and sandwiches including Irish Potato, Split Pea with Ham, and Chicken Noodle Soups, and Orchard Chicken Salad, Triple Grilled Cheese, and Triple Grilled Cheese with Ham Sandwiches. Shepherd’s Pie will also be available, as well as assorted cookies for dessert, and beverages. For more information, call 410-857-5525.

