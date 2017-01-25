“Let’s Get Ready for Kindergarten” Programs in February 2-11-17

25 January 2017 Community Calendar

Parents can receive information on how to ready their children for school success at the Carroll County Public Library “Let’s Get Ready for Kindergarten” programs in February. The Eldersburg, Finksburg, Mount Airy, and Westminster branches will hold these special story times for parents and children heading to kindergarten next fall. In addition to stories, songs, and a bus ride, parents will receive information on registration. For dates and times, call 410-386-4500, extension 3141.

Jeff Laird