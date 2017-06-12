Love Life 5K Walk Run

12 June 2017 Community Calendar Events

Date and Time:

Saturday, June 17, 2017

9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Location and Directions:

Wakefield Valley Golf Course

1000 Fenby Farm Road

Alpha Pregnancy Center is proud to present its annual walk and new 5K run! All proceeds and donations will support the center and, most importantly, the lives of its babies and mothers. There’s food, fun, and prizes for the whole family, so come on out to join Alpha to love life!

If you would like to enter pledges, online or offline (paid and unpaid pledges), you need to set up your personal FundEasy page to keep track of the money you are raising towards your goal. Prepaid pledges in the form of credit/debit card or echeck/esavings can be entered by supporters on the website. If you would prefer not to enter the information or create a FundEasy page, you may bring your pledge sheet to the walk/5K site and we would be happy to generate a receipt or bill for your sponsors.

If you would like to change your personal goal, again you will need to set up your FundEasy Page to adjust it. $250.00 is the default amount set up by the program and cannot be changed until you create a FundEasy page. Once you have created one, you may go in and adjust the goal and enter pledge information.

https://secure.ministrysync.com/ministrysync/event/website/home/?e=13760

Jeff Laird