Millers UMC Holds Annual Book Fair 1-21-17

29 December 2016 Community Calendar

Millers United Methodist Church will host its annual Book Fair on Saturday, January 21st from 10 am to 3 pm. The snow date is January 28th. All books are free to children and adults. There will be a story time for children and free kid-friendly food and drinks. There also will be local authors in attendance, selling their books. Come meet the authors, choose free books (limit 5 per person, please) and enjoy the food. The book fair is located at The Picnic Woods, 4224 Millers Station Road in Manchester. They will accept donations of books in good condition on Thursday, January 19th from 4 to 8 pm. For more information, call 410 239-8935 or 410 374-5353.

Jeff Laird