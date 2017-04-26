MOMS DESERVE THE BEST!

26 April 2017 Community Calendar

MOMS DESERVE THE BEST! Seton Family Store’s purchasing customers can enter our Mothers’ Day drawing from Tuesday, May 2 thru Thursday, May 11 (10 AM to 4 PM), for a chance to win a beautiful potted flower arrangement donated by Gateway Flower and Gift Shop! The winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, May 2. No need to be present if ticket contact info is clear. And you just never know what other items they carry that would be the perfect Mother’s Day gift for that special Mom in your life! For more information, call 301.447.6102, ext. 15.

Jeff Laird