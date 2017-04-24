Mothers’ Day country style breakfast buffet all-you-can-eat Fund Raiser

24 April 2017 Community Calendar

Mothers’ Day country style breakfast buffet all-you-can-eat Fund Raiser: Sunday, May 14, 2017, 7:00 AM – Noon,

St Joseph Church social hall, 44 Frederick Street, Taneytown, Md. 21787.

Menu: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, home fries, chipped beef gravy, french toast, toast, orange juice, tea, and coffee

Prices: $8.00 Adults, $4.00 children ages 7-10, (6 & under free) All mothers will receive a marigold flower in their honor.

Sponsored by: St. Joseph’s Knights of Columbus Council 11631.

Jeff Laird