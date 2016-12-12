New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance 12-31-16

12 December 2016 Community Calendar

The Westminster Moose Family Center will host a New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance on Saturday, December 31st beginning at 6:30 pm. Enjoy a pot roast dinner from 6:30 to 8 followed by music by Rich and the Roadrunners from 8:30 to 12:30. Open bar from 9 to midnight and coffee and donuts at the end of the evening. Tickets are $40 per person in advance or $45 at the door. Call the Moose at 410-857-5821 or 410-848-9725 for more information.

Jeff Laird