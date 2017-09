Old Fashion Family Style Church Supper

8 September 2017 Community Calendar

Patapsco United Methodist Church Hall is having an Old Fashion Family Style Church Supper on Sept. 23rd AND November 4th from 11:30am-2:30pm. The menu includes Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Slaw, Beets, Homemade Desserts, drink included. $11 Adults – Carry-outs $12 Children ages 6 and under no charge, ages 7-11 $6. Open to the public, no reservations required. For more info call 410-848-3124

Jeff Laird