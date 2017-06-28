On July 15, the Lineboro/Manchester Lions club will be holding a double elimination Bocce tournament

28 June 2017 Community Calendar

On July 15, the Lineboro/Manchester Lions club will be holding a double elimination Bocce tournament to support “Lions Leader Dogs For The Blind”. The tournament will be at the courts located on Walnut Street in Manchester. Donations will be $10 per player and each team must have 4 players. All ages are welcome. Medals will be awarded to the top three teams and prizes will be offered to winners of several contests held at the tournament. Registration can be made at www.lmlions.org or leave a message at 410-374-6193

Jeff Laird