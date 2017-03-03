Pancake Breakfast at Kiwanis Club 3-25-17

3 March 2017 Community Calendar

The Kiwanis Club of Mount Airy is having a pancake breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, March 25th, from 6 am to 12 pm in the Good Shepherd Hall (top level) of Calvary United Methodist Church, 403 South Main Street, Mount Airy. The cost is $8.00 for adults, and $4.00 for children ages 6 to 12. Children ages 5 and under are free. This all-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes (regular, chocolate chip, and blueberry), eggs (cooked to order), Wagner Meats sausage, and beverages. The proceeds will benefit local community projects. Please bring a canned or boxed food item to donate to the Mount Airy Net Food Pantry!

Jeff Laird