“Queen of Katwe” to be screened at the Carroll Arts Center

28 February 2017 Community Calendar

Film Lovers in Carroll County (FLICC) has chosen the 2016 film “Queen of Katwe” to be screened at the Carroll Arts Center on Friday, March 10 at 1 pm & 7:30 pm. A Ugandan girl’s life changes forever when she discovers she has an amazing talent for chess in this celebration of the human spirit.

Jeff Laird