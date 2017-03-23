Quilt Guild Events!

23 March 2017 Community Calendar

All events are open to the public. We meet at St. John’s Portico, 44 Monroe Street, in Westminster, MD 21157.

April 5, 2017 at 7 p.m., Monthly Meeting, $5 per visitor

Speakers: Debora and Paul Konchinsky from Critter Pattern Works

April 19, 2017 at 7 p.m. Sweatshirt Workshop-Four Ways to Embellish Sweatshirts-Part One

May 3, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. MAY TEA “Diamonds and Pearls Celebration”, $5 per visitor, bring your favorite tea cup, or use one of ours, see a display of members’ projects that commemorate an anniversary. Enjoy fellowship and be inspired to create your own project!

MAY 5, 2017 EQG ANNUAL BINGO $15 at the door, $12 advance ticket sales, Doors Open at 5 P.M., BINGO begins at 7 P.M. Quilts & Bags, Raffles & Door Prizes, Food/Drinks Available. For tickets in advance, please call: Luray Rill at 410-596-5369, Permit #73, Proceeds benefit our Textile Arts Scholarship Fund.

May 17, 2017 at 7 p.m. Sweatshirt Workshop-Part Two

OCTOBER 6, 7, 8, 2017 EQG QUILT SHOW “Fall Harvest of Quilts” Admission: $5 per day

HOURS:

October 6: 5 P.M. – 9 P.M.

October 7: 10 A.M. – 5 P.M.

October 8: 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.

Miniature Quilt Silent Auction (all proceeds to be donated to local charity)

Raffle Quilt, Raffle Basket, Vendors, Boutique and Members Tables

For Information and Details Please Contact Jan at 443-506-9121 or jennyroseybean@gmail.com

For Vendor Opportunities Please Contact Wendy at 443-340-5048

