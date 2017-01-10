“Rock of Help” Food Pantry

10 January 2017 Community Calendar

Ebenezer United Methodist Church will hold the “Rock of Help” Food Pantry for anyone in the community in need of food from 9 to 11 am on the third Saturday of each month at the church, 4901 Woodbine Road, near Winfield. Non-perishable foods, assorted frozen foods, plus a non-food household item, and children’s shoes, are available. Those coming to the food pantry are asked to fill out a short information sheet, then the church gives them a list of available foods to check off what they need. The food pantry will be held Saturdays, January 21st, February 18th, March 18th, April 15th, May 20th, June 17th, July 15th, August 19th, September 16th, October 21st, November 18th, and December 16th, 2017. The church is one-half mile south of Liberty Road on Woodbine Road. For information, call the church office at 410-795-6136 from 9 am to 2 pm Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Jeff Laird