Sandymount’s Fairy Tale Reading Night 3-9-17

7 March 2017 Community Calendar

Sandymount’s Fairy Tale Reading Night is this Thursday, March 9th from 5:15-7:00 pm. We will have pizza, prizes, and we are giving away a Kindle Fire. The Finksburg Library is coming to present a special story time program for our students. To help build excitement for the special evening, on Thursday students and staff will be dressing as their favorite book character!

Jeff Laird