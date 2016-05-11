SHIP/SMP Bureau of Aging and Disabilities Presents: Medicare 101
23 March 2017 Community Calendar
Event Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Event Location: Westminster Library
Time of the Event: 5 pm – 6 pm
Cost of the Event: Free
Contact Name: Nicole Ranoull
Phone Number: 410-386-3806
Additional Information:
Join us at the Westminster Library on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 from 5pm – 6pm for a free 1 hour workshop on Medicare. Learn about the 4 parts of Medicare and how they work, Medicare supplemental plans, Medicare Savings programs, and how to protect yourself from healthcare fraud. This program is sponsored by the Carroll County Bureau of Aging and Disabilities. There is no fee and no registration required.
Other Dates and Locations Include
Event Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Event Location: Westminster Library
Time of the Event: 5 pm – 6 pm
Cost of the Event: Free
Event Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2017
Event Location: North Carroll Library
Time of the Event: 5 pm – 6 pm
Cost of the Event: Free
Event Date: Thursday, May 11, 2016
Event Location: North Carroll Library
Time of the Event: 5 pm – 6 pm
Cost of the Event: Free
Event Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2017
Event Location: Westminster Library
Time of the Event: 5 pm – 6 pm
Cost of the Event: Free
Event Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Event Location: Westminster Library
Time of the Event: 5 pm – 6 pm
Cost of the Event: Free
