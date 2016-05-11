SHIP/SMP Bureau of Aging and Disabilities Presents: Medicare 101

23 March 2017 Community Calendar

Event Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Event Location: Westminster Library

Time of the Event: 5 pm – 6 pm

Cost of the Event: Free

Contact Name: Nicole Ranoull

Phone Number: 410-386-3806

Additional Information:

Join us at the Westminster Library on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 from 5pm – 6pm for a free 1 hour workshop on Medicare. Learn about the 4 parts of Medicare and how they work, Medicare supplemental plans, Medicare Savings programs, and how to protect yourself from healthcare fraud. This program is sponsored by the Carroll County Bureau of Aging and Disabilities. There is no fee and no registration required.

Other Dates and Locations Include

Event Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Event Location: Westminster Library

Time of the Event: 5 pm – 6 pm

Cost of the Event: Free

Contact Name: Nicole Ranoull

Phone Number: 410-386-3806

Event Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2017

Event Location: North Carroll Library

Time of the Event: 5 pm – 6 pm

Cost of the Event: Free

Contact Name: Nicole Ranoull

Phone Number: 410-386-3806

Event Date: Thursday, May 11, 2016

Event Location: North Carroll Library

Time of the Event: 5 pm – 6 pm

Cost of the Event: Free

Contact Name: Nicole Ranoull

Phone Number: 410-386-3806

Event Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2017

Event Location: Westminster Library

Time of the Event: 5 pm – 6 pm

Cost of the Event: Free

Contact Name: Nicole Ranoull

Phone Number: 410-386-3806

Event Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Event Location: Westminster Library

Time of the Event: 5 pm – 6 pm

Cost of the Event: Free

Contact Name: Nicole Ranoull

Phone Number: 410-386-3806

