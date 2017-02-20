Shrove Pancake Supper & Bake sale 2/28/17

Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper & Bake Sale 2-28-2017, 4:30 PM – 7:00 PM, at Deer Park United Methodist Church in the Social Hall, 2205 Sykesville Road, Westminster, MD 21157, at the intersection of MD Route 32 and Deer Park Road. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, applesauce and beverages for only $6.50 for Adults, $3.00 ages 5 to 12, and Free for age 4 and under. Sponsored by the Deer Park Lions Club and the Deer Park Methodist Men’s Group to help support community charities and church ministry programs. A Bake Sale will be available during the Pancake Supper. For more information, call the church office 410-848-2313.

