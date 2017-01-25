Shrove Tuesday Pancake & Waffle Supper 2-28-17

25 January 2017 Community Calendar

Trinity Lutheran Church, 833 Deer Park Road in Smallwood/Westminster, is having a Shrove Tuesday all-you-can-eat Pancake & Waffle Supper on Tuesday, February 28th from 5 to 7:30 pm. Pancakes and waffles from gluten-free mix will be available as well as a bountiful toppings bar, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice, milk, coffee & tea. No charge – free will offering. Proceeds will benefit the Youth Trip to 2018 ELCA youth gathering in Houston. The servers will be the youth of Trinity. For additional information, call 410-848-8923.

Jeff Laird