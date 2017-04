Sock Hop 4-22-17

11 April 2017 Community Calendar

Portico, St. Johns

7-11pm

tickets $25 a person or $40 a couple

Pizza, Soda, and Beer included!

Snacks and deserts allowed

For more information or tickets contact: Ralph Peters at 443-340-4763 or Andy Keefer 443-398-0228

Jeff Laird