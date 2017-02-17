Spaghetti Dinner 2-17-17

The Lineboro/Manchester Lions Club will hold an all-you-can-eat

Spaghetti Dinner at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, February

17th from 5 to 8 pm. Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for children 6 to 12, and free for kids 5 and under. Enjoy salad, bread, spaghetti and meatballs, desserts, iced tea, coffee, and water. This event is meant to produce funds for our Lions programs such as scholarships, help for citizens with low vision, programs to support juvenile diabetes, programs to develop leader dogs and to maintain our community swimming pool. Patrons are encouraged to bring canned goods and other staple items to fill our Make a Difference Day Wheelbarrow. The entrance to the dinner is at the cafeteria entrance opposite the stadium, 3300 Maple Grove Road in Manchester. For tickets or more information, call 410-374-6193 or 410-239-8987.

Jeff Laird