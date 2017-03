Special Needs Community Easter Egg Hunt

27 March 2017 Community Calendar

Special Needs Community Easter Egg Hunt

Persons with any type of disability are welcome.

Saturday, April 15 at 2:00 p.m.

(Rain Date: April 22)

Cost: Free!

Church of the Ascension

23 N. Court Street

Westminster,MD 21157

R.S.V.P. by April 13 to

Wendy: dotmom66@yahoo.com or 410-984-4369

Jeff Laird