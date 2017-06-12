Taneytown Community Vacation Bible School

12 June 2017 Community Calendar

Taneytown Community Vacation Bible School Mon June 26-June 29 6:30-8PM Trinity Lutheran Church, 38 W Baltimore St The the is Hero Central–Discover Your Strength with God open to all children 4 years of age through entering 5th grade. the superhero adventures include music, crafts, interactive Bible fun, mission work, snacks,games Pre-registration is encouraged for more info call Maryanne at 443 340-1000 or website http://cokesburyvbs.com/tcs

Jeff Laird