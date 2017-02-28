Teelin Irish Dance Company Returns to the Carroll Arts Center

The Carroll County Arts Council is thrilled to welcome back the acclaimed Teelin Irish Dance Company for two live performances on Saturday, March 11 at 3 pm & 7 pm. Teelin Irish Dance Company is known for performances that accentuate the energy of Irish dance with cutting edge choreography. From the graceful beauty of jigs and reels, to the thundering beat of percussive dance, a performance by this company leaves audience members at the edge of their seats, wishing for more!

Jeff Laird