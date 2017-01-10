The 1844 Thrift Shoppe at Ascension Church

10 January 2017 Community Calendar

The Church of the Ascension has opened The 1844 Thrift Shoppe at the church on North Court Street in Westminster. It will be open every Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm. The Shoppe will carry new and gently used items as well as antiques, collectibles, and vintage. There is pottery, jewelry, household items, gardening décor, furniture, China, glassware, lamps, and lots of hidden treasures and all at bargain prices. They will gladly accept your tax-deductible donations. For more information, call 410-848-3251.

Jeff Laird