17 April 2017 Community Calendar

The Fine Art of the Quilt on Exhibit at the Carroll Arts Center

The Carroll Arts Center is proud to be hosting an exhibit titled “The Fine Art of the Quilt” from April 27 through June 2, 2017 that features the work of nine talented quilters from Maryland.

Quilting traditions have been part of the United States for generations and began as utilitarian rather than decorative. That all shifted in the 1960’s when quilting finally gained the reputation it deserved as a fine art. From a soft expressive watercolor quality to bold color and abstract design, each quilter in this exhibit brings a unique pattern and stitch to her works of art.

Featured quilt artists include Kay Campbell Anderson (Woodbine, MD), Della Aubrey-Miller (Clarksville MD), Karen Amelia Brown (Westminster, MD), Ann Brakob (Germantown, MD), Elsie Dentes (Frederick, MD), Judy Miller (Woodbine, MD), Olga Schrichte (Frederick, MD), Etta Stewart (Randallstown, MD), Joan Watkins (Frederick, MD), and Carol Yonetz (Frederick, MD). The Gift Shop will feature quilted items made by these artists to tie in with the theme of the exhibit.

Also on exhibit in the Community Gallery, “Lasting Impression” will feature a wide variety of photographic styles, techniques and subject matter by members of the Carroll County Camera Club.

The public is invited to a celebratory reception on Thursday, April 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and cash bar will be part of the festivities. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

The Carroll Arts Center is located at 91 W. Main St. Westminster, MD. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are: M, W, F, Sa, 10 am – 4 pm and Tue and Thurs, 10 am – 7pm. The gallery is also open during special events in the theatre. Please check our web site www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org for more information.

Jeff Laird