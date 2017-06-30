The youth of Trinity & Grace Lutheran will be holding a Swing Dance Date Night fundraiser on July 12th

30 June 2017 Community Calendar

The youth of Trinity & Grace Lutheran will be holding a Swing Dance Date Night fundraiser on July 12th from 7-9 pm at Grace Lutheran Church located at 21 Carroll Street, Westminster MD. Amy Latta, a dance instructor, will be providing a free Swing Dance lesson and music will be provided by The Miles & Monte Show Swing Band. The cost is $25 per couple or $20 for an individual. The proceeds will benefit the 2018 ELCA youth gathering in Houston TX. Drinks & treats will be available.

Jeff Laird