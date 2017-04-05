Third Annual Music Festival-Sunday, April 30th

5 April 2017 Community Calendar

On April 30th, local church choirs, bands, and instrumentalists will showcase their talent at NESAP’s Third Annual Music Festival at St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church in Manchester. The Music Festival is being held in conjunction with the NESAP Challenge. Offerings received at the program will be used to match pledges being issued by Challenge sponsors. Light refreshments will be served. The Festival begins at 2:30pm. St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church is located at 2930 Hanover Pike, Manchester, MD 21102. For more information, Lynn Sheavly 443-952-0097, or www.nesapinc.org .

Jeff Laird