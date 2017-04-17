Trinity Lutheran Church: All you can eat pancake & waffle breakfast on Saturday, May 6 from 7am – 11am.

17 April 2017 Community Calendar

Trinity Lutheran Church at 833 Deer Park Rd in Smallwood/Westminster is having an all

you can eat pancake & waffle breakfast on Saturday, May 6 from 7am – 11am.

Also available will be gluten

free pancakes and waffles from gluten free mix and buckwheat pancakes.

There

will also be a bountiful toppings bar, scrambled eggs, sausage, chipped

beef/biscuits, orange juice, coffee & tea. Cost: Adults – $7, Children 6-12

-$3, under 6 – free. A Car Show (with awards) & car related auction is from

8am – 1pm. Music by “DJ Blaine Brown”. Proceeds to benefit St. Dysmas Prison

Ministry. For car show entry information call 410-259-8442, or 443-277-2926 or

for general information call 410-848-8923.

Jeff Laird