Trinity Lutheran Church: All you can eat pancake & waffle breakfast on Saturday, May 6 from 7am – 11am.
17 April 2017 Community Calendar
Trinity Lutheran Church at 833 Deer Park Rd in Smallwood/Westminster is having an all
you can eat pancake & waffle breakfast on Saturday, May 6 from 7am – 11am.
Also available will be gluten
free pancakes and waffles from gluten free mix and buckwheat pancakes.
There
will also be a bountiful toppings bar, scrambled eggs, sausage, chipped
beef/biscuits, orange juice, coffee & tea. Cost: Adults – $7, Children 6-12
-$3, under 6 – free. A Car Show (with awards) & car related auction is from
8am – 1pm. Music by “DJ Blaine Brown”. Proceeds to benefit St. Dysmas Prison
Ministry. For car show entry information call 410-259-8442, or 443-277-2926 or
for general information call 410-848-8923.