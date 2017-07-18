Trinity Lutheran Church is having their 141st Annual Dutch Picnic Festival on Saturday, August 5

Trinity Lutheran Church at 833 Deer Park Rd in Westminster/Smallwood is having their 141st Annual Dutch Picnic Festival on Saturday, August 5, 2017 from 8 am-4 pm. There will be a Flea Market, Crafts Market, Silent Auction and Nearly New sale as well as a Children’s Activity Center with moon bounce. Dutch Picnic Flea market spaces are available for $15 each. Please email picnic8497@comcast.net or call 410-340-3176. Food: Breakfast starts at 8 am with various combinations of egg sandwiches with bacon and sausage, as well as coffee and donuts. There will be hotdogs, chili dogs, Coney Island dogs, chicken salad sandwiches, ham or ham and cheese sandwiches, barbeque, French fries, sweet potato fries, Funnel Cakes, Hoffman’s ice cream, icy pops, baked goods and a variety of beverages and a Bake Table in the Grove from 10 am – 4 pm. A Fried Chicken & Ham Dinner in the Social Hall from 1-5, $12 Adults, $6 children 6-12; under 6 free. Free entertainment: 11:30-1:30 Home Comfort Band, 2:00-4:00 Sunday Night Big Band. DJ Blaine Brown will be playing music throughout the day. Free parking is available. 15% of the day’s profits will be split between Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Lutheran School and Carroll Cancer Patient Assistance Fund.

Our Flea Market will feature a variety of crafts, retail products, and flea market items. This year’s large Silent Auction will feature many themed baskets (i.e. Oriole and Ravens items, picnic supplies, watermelon items, a stocked wine rack, many gift certificates, large framed sports pictures of Oriole and Ravens heroes, and much more). Our recently retired minister, Pastor Dahl Drenning, will be conducting tours and reciting some of the history of our recently renovated, 150 year old original church building.

A little known fact is that the 141st annual Dutch Picnic Festival is the longest continuously-running church picnic in the state of Maryland. We will have a uniformed officer on duty to get patrons safely back and forth across Deer Park Road.

Jeff Laird