Uniontown Bible Church Events and Camps!!

8 May 2017 Community Calendar

All general info is this: Uniontown Bible Church, 4272 Watson Lane, Union Bridge, MD 21791. Contact info: 410-775-1345, donna@utown.org, Registration for all camps here: http://utown.org/~utown/summer-camps.php All camps are $25 per child except Vacation Bible School is free.

Girls’ Volleyball Camp for girls in grades 5th- 12th grade. $25 and participants will receive a t-shirt and Volleyball. Registration is required ahead of time and space is limited so register today! Coaches include Thom Frock, Randy Gallagher, and multiple College Volleyball players. Camp is June 12th – 16th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Uniontown Bible Church.

Soccer Camp – for children in Grades 1st-6th. $25 Registration includes a Soccer Ball and more! Register early to ensure a spot for your child. Camp runs every morning at Roberts Mill Park, Taneytown, MD, behind Food Lion, from 9:00 a.m. – noon. Friday, the camp is at Uniontown Bible Church in the evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. for the closing. Led by Dave Dooley and team!

Vacation Bible School – Free! Space is limited so register today! We are excited to become Galactic Starveyors! Kids will discover the wonder among all wonders–that the God who created everything there is–the knowable and the unknowable, the visible and the invisible–wants a personal relationship with them! Vacation Bible School runs from July 17th – July 21st, nightly from 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Uniontown Bible Church. You must register in advanced as this camp fills up quickly and walk up registration is not possible this year.

Field Hockey Camp – Field Hockey Camp this year is for kid’s entering 1st – 8th grade in the Fall. Registration includes a Hockey Stick, puck, & mouth guard. Register today to ensure a spot at this camp. Coached by Kelly Roth & team. Camp is July 31-Aug 4th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Uniontown Bible Church.

Performing Arts Camp – Very excited for our Performing Arts Camp which runs August 7th – August 11th. Monday – Thursday is 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Friday morning 9:00 a.m.-Noon and performance Friday night at 6:00! Space is limited to the first 50 participants and is at Uniontown Bible Church. Cost is $25 which covers a t-shirt, CD, & more! After registered, you will be contacted for audition dates. Led by Shirley Dooley & Lora Strosnider.

Jeff Laird