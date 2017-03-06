United Methodist Church presents Speaker Series event 3-30-17

On Thursday March 30 at 7pm, Deer Park United Methodist Church will present their opening Speaker Series event, “The Journey from Addiction to Recovery,” featuring Brittney Sabock. Brittney is a recovering heroin addict who will provide a personal testimony on the addiction of heroin. She regularly addresses groups of teens about her story of a young adult in long-term recovery. Please join us to hear from Brittney about her experiences and what we can do as a community to recognize and help those with addiction issues. Open to the public with child care available. Deer Park UMC is located at 2205 Sykesville Road/Rt. 32 at the intersection of Deer Park Road. For more information, contact David Bennett at 410-370-7493 or dbennett8@comcast.net.

Jeff Laird