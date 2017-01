Virtual Reality Demo Day at Library 2-15-17

10 January 2017 Community Calendar

Each branch of Carroll County Public Library will hold a virtual reality drop-in demo day with the HTC Vive to share this new technology. Visit the Eldersburg branch on Wednesday, February 15th between 1 and 7 pm. This program is for ages 5 and older. Children ages 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult caregiver. For more information, call 410-386-4500, extension 3103.

Jeff Laird