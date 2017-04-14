Wednesday May 3 at 7:00pm, The Deer Park United Methodist Church Speaker Series presents “Innocence Stolen: Protecting Our Children Online.”

14 April 2017 Community Calendar

On Wednesday May 3 at 7:00pm, The Deer Park United Methodist Church Speaker Series will present “Innocence Stolen: Protecting Our Children Online.” Vince DeVivo, community outreach specialist for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of MD, will review the array of threats students face when they go online. Please join us to hear Vince discuss what parents and community members can do to empower them to address the many teachable moments that occur when accessing the internet. Adults are the primary audience for this presentation, as it will speak directly to ways in which we can control, monitor, and regulate connected electronic devices. Deer Park UMC is located at 2205 Sykesville Road, Westminster, MD 21157, intersection of Rte. 32 & Deer Park Road. The event is open to the public with free child care available. For more information, contact David Bennett at speakerseries@dpumc.net.

Jeff Laird