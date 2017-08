Wesley UMC GriefShare Group

15 August 2017 Community Calendar

Help and encouragement after the death

of a spouse, child, family member, or friend.

September 12 – December 12, 2017

Tuesdays 6:30 – 8:30 pm

For more information, contact

Wesley United Methodist Church Office

3239 Carrollton Road

Hampstead, MD 21074

410-374-4027

Jeff Laird