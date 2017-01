Westminster Moose Dance 2-18-17

25 January 2017 Community Calendar

The Westminster Moose Family Center, 309 Buena Vista Drive in Westminster, will hold a dance featuring the party rock band Wylde Fire on Saturday, February 18th from 8:30 to 12:30. Admission is $10 per person. Doors will open at 6 pm and food and beverages will be available to purchase. You can get tickets in advance as well as at the door. For more information, call the Westminster Moose at 410-857-5821 or 410-848-9725.

Jeff Laird